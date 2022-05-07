Polls close in Texas special election: Early numbers show support for both statewide propositions

EL PASO, Texas -- Polls in Texas are closed for the special election and early returns show there is high support for both statewide propositions on the ballot.

More than 30 percent of counties are reporting votes as of 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Secretary of State's office. There were two propositions on the ballot and both are seeing strong support.

Proposition 1

The first proposition, Proposition 1, would let homeowners who are disabled or over the age of 65 qualify for having for having school property taxes capped or frozen.

More than 87 percent of Texas voters have voted to approve the proposition.

Proposition 2

The second proposition, Proposition 2, allows homeowners to deduct up to $40,000 from the value of their home before school taxes are levied.

More than 85 percent of Texas voters have voted to approve the proposition.

