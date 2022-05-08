El Paso food pantry feeds the community by saving food items from going to waste

EL PASO, Texas – One local non-profit is helping reduce hunger all while avoiding food waste.

No Lost Food is a community food pantry that gives out food that others donate because it's on the brink of being discarded.

The goal of the organization is to ensure food doesn’t end up in landfills and is instead given to people in need.

Rosa Chavez, a coordinator at No Lost Food, said it is an easy exchange for all parties involved.

“We take advantage of the food as it is still good and so there are a lot of businesses in El Paso that are helping us and donating to the rest of the community that may need- that may be going hungry,” she said.

Chavez said they also take items that are close to expiring or already expired.

“If items are expired and the company needs to get rid of them, we are donating to farmers in our area that need to use that as fertilizers,” she said.

Chavez said they are always in need of help.“Volunteers are always welcomed. There are so many pieces of work that need to be done so we do accept several volunteers,” Chavez said.

She said this work is important and people depend on the non-profit.

“We love to bless people through our work and through volunteering and through the generosity of our community. It's also a great way to recycle the food and make sure this doesn’t go into the trash,” she said.

The food pantry happens once a month. The next one will happen in June. For more information on No Lost Food, contact them on their social media channels.