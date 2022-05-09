Peer-to-peer English program for Ukrainian youth recruits in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A new peer-to-peer program that helps Ukrainian students practice their English proficiency started recruiting people in the Sun City.

The ENGin Program was launched in March 2020. According to their website, 91% of students in Ukraine study English.

However, their country still ranks 30th of 34 European countries in English proficiency. The latest PISA global competence assessment ranks Ukrainian students 56th out of 63 countries in intercultural communication skills.

This program screens the participants based on age, preferences, interests, and schedules. The program then pairs up Ukrainian students with English-speaking peers worldwide for a one-hour weekly online conversation.

Whether it is to fulfill community service requirements at school or university, hoping to develop new skills, meet

people, or give back to the community, ENGin recruits volunteers between the ages of 14-25, offering them a unique and flexible opportunity for volunteer work.