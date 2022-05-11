EL PASO, Texas - Jackie's Warrior, the 4-year-old colt, came in first place by a gap of 4 horse lengths in the Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes this Saturday. The horse is owned by El Paso locals, Judy and Kirk Robison, who own more than 40 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants and almost 40 Burger King chains, according to their biography on America's Best Racing site found here.

It was in the 1990s when the Robisons began racing, and their horses have come first in 557 races, amounting to a whopping $21,142,019 in rewards. But this year, Jackie's Warrior has been one of their big winners- receiving $1,250,000 in the two races he's participated in. The largest purse is his most recent win at Churchill Downs.