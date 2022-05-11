Man’s rampage, dog-tossing tirade at Chucky’s convenience store caught on camera

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A disturbing video shows a man's rampage at a Chucky's convenience store in Dona Ana County.

The man walks into the store, assaults the clerk, and then vandalizes the store. The video later shows the man outside approaching a car. He opens the door, reaches in, grabs a dog and throws it to the asphalt. That moment happens at the 3:28 mark in the video attached to this story.

It appears to bounce but quickly runs away from the offender.

The rampage continues as the man gets into a physical confrontation with the driver. A struggle ensues with the offender throwing the driver to the ground and begins to kick the driver.

That's when a swarm of people comes to the victim's aid, one armed with what appears to be a painter's pole.

The offender starts to run into traffic as the crowd goes into the upper part of the screen, and the video comes to an end.

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said the incident happened at the Chucky's on 800 East Thorpe but was preceded by an earlier call at 5800 Abeyta.

A woman had called Sheriff's deputies saying a man was being disorderly to leave. When deputies arrived, they asked the man to leave and he complied.

When the second call came in, Sheriff Stewart said they would later make the connection with the previous incident.