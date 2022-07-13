CBP seizes over 30 pounds of cocaine, handgun at El Paso Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas -- Customs and Border Protection seized about 34 pounds of cocaine along with a gold-plated handgun from a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Bridge of the Americas Tuesday.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the driver was sent for secondary inspection. A non-intrusive canine inspection occurred, in which 34.61 pounds of cocaine and a gun were discovered.
Multiple subjects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.
Surely this isn’t true. If we have open borders as the trumpite filth claim, why did CBP stop this shipment?