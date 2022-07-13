CBP seizes over 30 pounds of cocaine, handgun at El Paso Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas -- Customs and Border Protection seized about 34 pounds of cocaine along with a gold-plated handgun from a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Bridge of the Americas Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the driver was sent for secondary inspection. A non-intrusive canine inspection occurred, in which 34.61 pounds of cocaine and a gun were discovered.

Multiple subjects were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.