Drop in Gas Prices

Good news for your wallet!

The price at the pump is going down. According to a price-reporting agency for AAA. Regular gas costs less than four dollars a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon. The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.

The drop in price can be attributed to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.