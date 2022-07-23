Shooting in Far East El Paso leaves one person with life-threatening injuries and multiple others hurt

EL PASO, Texas - One person has suffered life-threatening injuries and another 4 people have been hurt after a shooting in Far East El Paso.

El Paso Police responded to a call of a large party at 2:03 a.m. at the 14100 block of Honey Point Dr. Minutes later, officers received another call about a shooting in the same area, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center responded to the scene, said police.

One person was transported with severe injuries and two of the people injured took themselves to the hospital, according to first responders.

No information has been released about the condition of the other 4 people injured in the shooting.

Detectives from the El Paso Police Department are investigating the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477)