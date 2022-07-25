Disney Changes a Job Title to be More Inclusive

ANAHEIM, California --

Disney's "fairy godmothers in training" will now be gender neutral allowing male cast members to do their job at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. The boutique dresses up children as iconic characters.

The new job title will be changed to "fairy godmother's apprentices" as part of an effort to be more inclusive. At the same time, Disney is relaxing some of its policies to allow cast members more freedom of expression.

Cast members now have more flexibility in displaying tattoos, hairstyles and costume choices. The goal: to allow cast members to express their cultures and individuality.