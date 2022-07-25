GOP congressman attends gay son’s wedding after opposing protections for same-sex marriage

By Melanie Zanona

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attended his gay son’s wedding last week, three days after opposing a bill in the US House that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, CNN has confirmed.

Thompson’s office said in a statement that the Pennsylvania congressman and his wife were “thrilled” to attend the nuptials and are “very happy” to welcome a new son-in-law into the family.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Maddison Stone, a spokeswoman for Thompson, said in the statement. “The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

NBC News first reported Thompson’s attendance at his son’s wedding following his vote against the “Respect for Marriage Act” last Tuesday.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to oppose the legislation, which would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide. Thompson’s office did not respond to a follow-up question about why he decided to vote against the measure, which is now being considered by the Senate, where 10 Republicans are needed to overcome a filibuster.

