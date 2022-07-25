Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:03 AM

Starbucks to Close Restrooms to the Public

SEATTLE, Washington --

Starbucks is considering closing its restrooms to the public. Starbucks' CEO announced that it is shutting down 16 of its stores due to safety concerns.

Company officials say that they've received multiple reports where staffers reported drug use by customers and the general public on their property.

Shutting down restrooms at Starbucks highlights a problem seen across the U.S.. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the U.S. averages only 8 public restrooms per 100,000 people.

Policy makers say Starbucks' revelation creates a pressing need for local, state, and federal governments to prioritize public bathroom access.

Article Topic Follows: News

Priscilla Duran

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content