2 men arrested in connection to west El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men have been arrested and face aggravated assault charges after they allegedly threatened a woman with a gun and shot at a man in his car.

Officials say 27-year-old Anthony rice and 31-year-old Roberto Gamero drove by a house on the 54-hundred block of Confetti in west El Paso Monday.

Police say they threatened a woman inside with a handgun. the woman's brother-in-law then chased Rice and Gamero... and used his car to stop them from getting away. That's when police say they fired at him.

The suspects ran away and were arrested a short time later inside a store at Festival and Mesa. The gang unit is still investigating and are asking the public anyone who finds a gun in the area to leave it alone and call police immediately.