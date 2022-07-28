Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf

EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request.

Officials said they had found signs of a struggle and ruled it a homicide.

According to a GoFundMe post, Veliz leaves behind three daughters and eight grandchildren.

Family members described her as hardworking, beautiful and a loving woman.

The family has so far collected just over $5,000.