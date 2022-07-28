Gas prices going down, El Pasoans feeling the effects

EL PASO, Texas -- Gas prices are continuing to go down for the sixth week in a row and El Paso drivers have noticed.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas is $3.79. The average in El Paso is just below that at $3.78.

Anlleyn Venegas, a spokeswoman at AAA, said there are multiple factors that have contributed to the dip.

She said the main reason is that now there is more supply of gasoline, but demand has significantly gone down. Fewer people are traveling, and more gasoline is available.

Venegas said another reason for the price hike is the decreased price of crude oil.

The current price of a barrel of crude oil is $102, Venegas said that's a price we haven't seen since May.

She said the small decrease is expected to continue for the next few weeks, but the biggest decrease won't happen until the fall months.

Venegas said September is typically the month when prices go drastically down because travelers are no longer on the roads.