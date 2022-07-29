Family members of murder-suicide victim speak out

EL PASO, Texas – A family member of a murder-suicide victim speaks out days after the incident.

On Tuesday, a 911 call came in regarding a domestic disturbance in a neighborhood in Northeast El Paso.

The call had reported a couple arguing and the sound of gunshots.

El Paso officers found Elena Patricia Constable and Ian Constable dead inside the home. Both were 32 years old.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s four children were home. Their ages are 2, 9, 11 and 13 years.

None of the children were hurt. Investigators believe Ian fired a handgun at Elena and then fatally shot himself.

Oscar Maguregui, a cousin of Elena, said the family continues to process the tragedy.

He told ABC-7 their main priority now is helping the children.

“The main focus is helping these four children get back to their sense of normal, to get back to a sense of routine and just to get through this,” he said.

He described her as a hardworking mother who had recently retired from the military and was planning on spending more time with her children.

Family members have started a GoFundMe to help out the four children.

“We love Elena very much. I am going to miss her. We were all going to miss her. We are a very tight-knit family and it hurts, but like I said the primary focus is helping the four kids. It’s all we can do at this point,” he said.