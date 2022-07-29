The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on history

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Sam Harasimowicz decided to get in on a chance to win with the Good Morning El Paso team.

"I have $20, and here at ABC-7, we're trying to see if we can turn this 20 into a billion," said Harasimowicz.

A life-long player says he won't keep it a secret if he wins.

"Well, actually, I think I would tell everyone, and I know a lot of new friends would come," Rodrigo Galica said.

The money goes primarily goes toward Texas schools. The funding varies by state. If the winning numbers aren't drawn Friday, the next drawing is Tuesday.