Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall.

A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and shots were fired, LCPD officials said.

No one was injured in the gunfire. Officers detained multiple people on the scene.

Police officials said one vehicle involved was pulled over.

Officers remain on the scene. No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.