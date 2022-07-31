Temple Mount Sinai is hosting their first ever Jewish Food Festival
Happening today...Temple Mount Sinai is hosting it's first annual Jewish food festival.
The festival will take place Sunday afternoon, from noon to 8 p.m.
Some of the foods that will be showcases is Israeli salads, couscous salad, and latkes.
Also, special Jewish deserts like challah and hamantaschen
There will be games, live music and a latke eating contest.
The temple's gift shop will also have special items for sale.
There is more information on events, foods and prices at this link