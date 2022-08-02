Major news organizations sue Texas Department of Public Safety for public records on Uvalde shooting

More than a dozen major news organizations have filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety to obtain public records relating to the Robb Elementary School massacre.

The coalition includes CNN, the Texas Tribune, and many of the state and the country’s biggest news outlets. These news organizations have been fighting for weeks to obtain information on behalf of the public.

They have each filed requests under the Texas Public Information Act for information detailing the response by various authorities, including law enforcement, to the massacre.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in Austin, notes that the Public Safety Department has “selectively disclosed” information through public testimony, third-party analyses and news conferences, but has dismissed more thorough records requests

That's why the news outlets want the court to order the department to produce all responsive records.