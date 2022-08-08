CBP says 16-year-old U.S. citizen tried smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl across Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized about 16 pounds of fentanyl from a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old attempting to enter the U.S. through the Ysleta Port of Entry Saturday.

The vehicle carrying two individuals was referred to secondary inspection in which a canine and X-ray inspection was conducted.

CBP officials say the inspection revealed multiple bundles of the drug, amounting to 16.44 pounds of fentanyl within the vehicle.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Mexican citizen, was returned to Mexico after being processed for expedited removal.

“History has shown that almost every element of society can be lured into the drug smuggling trade,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “Over the years CBP officers have encountered teens, senior citizens, families and single travelers smuggling drugs.”