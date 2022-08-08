Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:39 PM
Published 1:37 PM

El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms.

The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the next party.

Police say anyone who chooses to attend the parties is doing so "at the risk of their demise."

Police add that rival gang member also attend these parties, creating the "perfect storm" for violence.

According to police, shootings have turned deadly. They add that drugs are used and sold at parties.

Police suggest parents of minors should monitor and restrict their children's use of social media interactions and take necessary appropriate measures.

They also suggest property owners take proactive measures to prevent these types of parties from happening at one of their rentals or properties.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content