El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms.

The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the next party.

Police say anyone who chooses to attend the parties is doing so "at the risk of their demise."

Police add that rival gang member also attend these parties, creating the "perfect storm" for violence.

According to police, shootings have turned deadly. They add that drugs are used and sold at parties.

Police suggest parents of minors should monitor and restrict their children's use of social media interactions and take necessary appropriate measures.

They also suggest property owners take proactive measures to prevent these types of parties from happening at one of their rentals or properties.