El Paso man who threatened to shoot family facing aggravated assault charges

EL PASO, Texas -- A man who threatened to shoot members of a woman's family is facing aggravated assault charges.

Police said 40-year-old Joshua Trevizo pointed a shotgun at 33-year-old Maria Cortez and threatened to hurt her parents in response to an argument they were having about their dog.

Trevizo allegedly told Cortez he would "show her what a real active shooter is."

When police responded to the scene they observed Trevizo driving near Cortez's parents home. He was pulled over and placed under arrest.

A firearm, armored vest, and a machete were found in Trevizo's vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The incident happened at the 4000 Block of El Campo Thursday.

