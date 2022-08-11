26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday.

Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top

priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this

individual,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

If you have information, you can call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive sat 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website

at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.