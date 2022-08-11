Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:19 AM

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

US DOJ

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday.

Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top
priority for ATF. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this
individual,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

If you have information, you can call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive sat 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website
at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content