US Justice Department charges Iranian with trying to assassinate John Bolton

U.S. Officials are trying to find an Iranian man who allegedly planned to assassinate at least two former U.S. Officials. Wednesday, The Justice Department announced criminal charges against Shahram Poursafi who is at large.

U.S. Officials say he plotted to kill former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served under Donald Trump. John Bolton, who served in Senior National Security positions during the Trump and Bush administrations, was also targeted.

Officials say the plot was likely retaliation for the death of a commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps more than two years ago.

If officials find Poursafi and he's convicted on all the charges against him, he could face decades in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.