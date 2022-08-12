Walgreens sign on bonus for pharmacists

CNN --

If you've ever been vaccinated for COVID, there is a good chance that a pharmacist administered the injection.

Pharmacists are in short supply and the competition is getting fierce. So much so, that Walgreens is offering signing bonuses of up to $75,000. The number has not been confirmed by the company but people familiar with the matter have reported on it.

Signing bonuses vary at the company and sources state that most new pharmacists can expect less than $50,000. This is a notable step that the company is taking to make sure that it can attract workers in a tight labor market.

Pharmacists who get on board can expect a requirement to commit to the job for a year or more.