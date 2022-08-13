El Paso author wins screenwriting award

EL PASO, Texas- Teacher and author Irene Dolnick wanted to bridge the gap between ESL students and their counter parts.

Her way, through books.

Dolnick is the author of a series of books based on her dogs Kurt, Gurt, Jazmine and Bagel.

Her work, “A Halloween Nightmare,” won Best American Script by the Shiny Sparkle Independent Online Film Festival.

In her books Dolnick says she uses words that are able to be broken down by teachers helping students with diction lessons.

"Because they put the adjective before the word so, water blue. Now in English we put the adjective before the noun so, blue water. I could see how that complicated the ability for a child to read," Dolnick told ABC-7.