Bunco group keeps senior ladies group together for 15 years

EL PASO, Texas- For over a decade and a half, the dice game Bunco has kept a group of senior ladies from getting in trouble.

The rascally group of 12 meet once a month at one's home to play the dice game and enjoy each other's company.

"It is a great pleasure to play with each and every one of them. These ladies, we have so much fun and it's very very enjoyable," Queta Pena told ABC-7.

During the pandemic the ladies would talk through text messages to keep each other company through that frightful time.

Pena added, “During the pandemic it's great that we get to talk to each other. We texted each other every day. So we’re not alone.”