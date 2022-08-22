Skip to Content
Art Windows unveiling at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening reception for an art windows unveiling will be held by the El Paso International Airport and the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department at 1 p.m. Monday in the La Placita Shopping Center,

The exhibit features local artists Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams and will be displayed through October 8, 2022.

The event is open to the public, and the artists will be available for autographs.

This is the 59th exhibit for Art Windows of El Paso, showcasing local and regional artists. 

