“Quite quitting” trend catches on

Workers are feeling burnt-out by their jobs. They are tired of doing extra work with no compensation. "Quiet quitting" is becoming the answer for some.

The term has picked up traction on social media. Last month, a Tik Tok video on "quiet quitting" went viral. It now has more than 8 million views.

If you work form home "quiet quitting" means turning off the laptop after scheduled hours have ended. The trend is catching on, especially with gen z workers as they reassess their lives outside of the workplace.

The pandemic has been an era of change for many companies and their employees as both adjust to a culture of remote working.