California expected to ban new gas car sales by 2035

California is expected to ban new gasoline car sales by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board will vote on the measure this afternoon. If it passes, it would be one of the first such bans worldwide. The vote comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 mandating that all vehicles sold in the state must be zero-emissions by 2035.

The state got a boost from the Biden Administration, which earlier this year, reinstated California’s ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards. A waiver the Trump Administration had rolled back in 2019.

The measure wouldn't impact used gasoline cars.

The board’s new rules also would set interim quotas for zero-emission vehicles, starting with 2026 models. The rules would not impact used vehicles and allow those vehicles to stay on the roads.

Other blue states have followed California’s lead on tighter vehicle emissions in the past; state officials are watching to see if Northeast and Pacific Northwest states in particular follow suit with the latest move.