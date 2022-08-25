Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

This is the first time Gov. Lujan Grisham has tested positive, according to a news release.

"I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely," said Lujan Grisham.