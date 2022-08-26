Google Maps will label clinics that provide abortion services

Google will start to label places that offer abortion services.

The company says it will be prominently displayed in its search and map products to help women looking to get the medical procedure. Facilities will be labeled as "provide abortions" and "might not provide abortions."

Many places that call themselves crisis pregnancy centers only counsel women against the procedure. Google says it is going to confirm available services by calling the businesses directly or using reliable data sources.

The new standard will also apply to other medical-related searches where Google has confirmation of the services provided, like in searches for veterans hospitals, according to the spokesperson. And if the service users are looking for in a given area doesn’t come up, Google will also prompt them with the option to look farther away.

The technology giant has been facing duel pressure from Democratic and Republican lawmakers over abortion-related searches.

Google's competitor Yelp recently made a similar policy change