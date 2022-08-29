Hemp-derived THC now consumable as an ice cream in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --

Hemp-derived THC is legal in Minnesota as July 1st, 2022, and Bebe Zito, a popular ice cream shop in Minnesota, has just released a new flavor that celebrates the new law.

The Minnesota ice cream makers fittingly called the new flavor “Pineapple Express”. Pineapple Express is also the name of a strain of Marijuana and, additionally, it is the name of the marijuana-centric movie titled Pineapple Express.

The ice cream's flavor is inspired by a pineapple upside-down cake, with salted caramel-soaked cake mix-ins and stone fruit gummies from Cultivated CBD, a Minnesota-based CBD company—the Delta-9 gummies contain 1.25mg each of hemp-derived THC with about 40 pieces in each pint.

Bebe Zito and Cultivated CBD both partnered with Ujamaa Place, which is an organization that provides holistic transformation for young African American men experiencing inequity at the intersection of race and poverty, as stated on the Ujamaa Place website.

A portion of sales for each pint of Pineapple Express sold will be donated to Ujamaa Place.