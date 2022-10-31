I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE: Traffic lanes have been cleared and traffic is resuming on I-10 West.

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash.

UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police.

Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West.

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a crash on I-10 east and Yarbrough, according to El Paso police.

According to TxDot maps, four lanes of traffic are blocked. And the backup is past Hawkins blvd.

Traffic on I-10 west is also backed up to Rojas.