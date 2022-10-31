Skip to Content
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:42 PM

I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again

UPDATE: Traffic lanes have been cleared and traffic is resuming on I-10 West.

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash.

UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police.

Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West.

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a crash on I-10 east and Yarbrough, according to El Paso police.

According to TxDot maps, four lanes of traffic are blocked. And the backup is past Hawkins blvd.

For current conditions, click here.

Traffic on I-10 west is also backed up to Rojas.

David Gonzalez

