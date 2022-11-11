Dave Chappelle’s representative says there is no ‘SNL’ writers boycott ahead of his hosting gig

A representative for Dave Chappelle says there's no beef between the comedian and the writers of 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of his hosting gig this weekend.

On Wednesday, The New York Post, citing an anonymous source, reported writers on the show were going to sit out on the episode.

News of Chappelle’s hosting was met with some furor on social media given his controversial comments over the years about the transgender community, especially given that the show announced in September that it was adding its first non-binary cast member, comedian and actor Molly Kearney, and has a trans non-binary writer, Celeste Yim.

Chappelle's representative said he was given more than 40 sketches to consider for the show and no writers are boycotting.

It will be Chappelle’s third time hosting.