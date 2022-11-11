Sea Lion salute: U.S. Military Veteran animal honored at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- At 750 pounds, Little Bit is in a class of his own. The El Paso Zoo sea lion is a Veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.

The zoo held a special Veterans Day ceremony, which included several other Military Veterans, the City's Office of Military of Veteran Affairs, and the JROTC from Chapin High School.

According to the El Paso Zoo website, Little Bit can consume up to 38 pounds of fish daily. That can add up to 15,000 calories. L.B., as he is also known, was part of the U.S. Marine Mammal Program.

If you want to see L.B., take a Veteran. The zoo is offering Active Duty Military, Veterans and retired military free admission with the purchase of a paid guest (child or adult) now through Sunday, Nov. 13.