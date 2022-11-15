Last Sundays Ride non-profit empowers women through mountain biking in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Last Sundays Ride is a newly created non-profit organization that's all about mountain biking and women empowerment. On the last Sunday of every month, women in the group go for a mountain bike ride on various trails across the region.

"It's a no-drop group which means we wait for everyone. It's a judgment-free zone," said Silvia Polanco, the Vice President of Las Sundays Ride. In addition, ladies will group up according to skill level- beginner, intermediate, and advanced, depending on how many women come out on the ride.

In October, their bike ride was a breast cancer fundraiser. Now, the organization is an all-ladies group, but for the October ride, they decided to change it for a good cause:

"Breast cancer is not only in women, but in men too, so we wanted to unite," Polanco shared. She also stated the October bike ride was very successful, with a good turnout of both men and women, and successful on the fundraiser side of things too. Breast cancer beanies were given out to riders for donations, and:

"It was a free event, but we did have a donation box for the business in specific, and anything we got, we donated to Rio Grande clinic," said Polanco.

Riders from across the state have come to participate in their rides, and they've even encouraged rides to happen in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. If you may be interested in joining the ladies for one of their Last Sundays Rides, you should follow them on their social media sites, or check out their webpage. You will have to provide your own bike, but they do have safety gear they can provide you with. Get out and get active!