Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt in El Paso.

According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday.

The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County.

EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas.

Update 3:01 p.m.: A magnitude 2.6 aftershock hit in the same area at 3:01 p.m.

