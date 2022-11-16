Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas
Update 3:01 p.m.: A magnitude 2.6 aftershock hit in the same area at 3:01 p.m.
EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas.
The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County.
According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday.
ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt in El Paso.
