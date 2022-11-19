Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player

UPDATE: Sources close to NMSU confirmed to ABC-7 that Mike Peake, a junior forward for the New Mexico State basketball team, was involved and injured in the shooting.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old, who was a student at the University of New Mexico, was pronounced dead on the scene. Peake was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ABC-7 spoke to several Aggies fans Saturday who reacted to the news.

"It's horrible," said Aggie fan Chad Nevarez, "What they did is the right thing, postponing the game, because it's an emotional toll on everybody associated with the guy."

An Aggie fan who did not want to share his name with ABC-7 shared his concerns over the incident.

"My concern is that... a representative of our local university would need to go to another city already armed. I guess the catch-22 of that is that if he hadn't had been armed, things could have been worse for him."