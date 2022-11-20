El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance.

El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are urgently needed for their campaign this year.

Spokesperson Joanna Estrada said that without enough support from the community, the Salvation Army's ability to raise vital funds to serve those in need is at risk, especially following the economic challenges of the last several years and the current inflation crisis.

Red Kettles will be outside various El Paso storefronts receiving donations six days a week from now until December 24.

"This adds up to thousands of hours," said Human Resources Manager Rosa de la Rosa in a statement, "We need volunteers as well, but we don’t have enough people ready to volunteer."

Estrada said the campaign continues to be essential to programs even beyond the holiday season, including the non-profit's year-round shelter and soup kitchen and programs like rent assistance, food box distributions, and youth programs.

Last year, El Paso's Salvation Army served almost 216,000 meals and provided $326,130 in emergency financial assistance.

For more information about El Paso's Salvation Army and how you can get involved, you can visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso.

