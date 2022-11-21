El Paso District Attorney faces upcoming suspension hearing in December

EL PASO, Texas -- A visiting judge presiding over the removal case of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has set a hearing for mid-December that will decide whether or not Rosales will be suspended pending a jury trial.

Judge Tryon D. Lewis, visiting from Odessa, scheduled the hearing for December 15 in an order signed on Monday.

Records show Rosales is facing removal from her position after local attorney Omar Carmona filed a petition in August to remove her from her elected position.

A jury will have to make the ultimate decision to remove Rosales.

The jury trial is set to begin in March 2023.

Texas state law says the judge in a removal case can temporarily suspend an official while the jury trial is pending. The judge would also have to appoint a temporary replacement to perform the duties of the office.

The order signed by Judge Lewis says the court will discuss a temporary suspension, and if needed, a temporary replacement to head the district attorney's office.

On November 18, the defense counsel representing Rosales in the removal case, Luis Yañez, Patrick Wilson, and David Chavez, motioned the court to withdraw themselves as attorney of record.

The defense counsel said a conflict had developed between the attorney-client relationship and could not be resolved.

The suspension hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in the 346th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse.