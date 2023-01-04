Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion

There was no winner Tuesday in the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023. Which means the next drawing on Friday will be worth $940 million dollars.

Tuesday’s drawing featured nearly 3 million winning tickets for prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery’s second-highest prize of $1 million each.

The largest jackpot in history was $1.537 billion, scored by one lucky winner in 2018.

The last jackpot was won in October, and the number of winning tickets at all prize levels has been growing across the country, the lottery said.