Mexican gang leader ‘El Neto’ killed in early morning shooting

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Mexican authorities confirm that Ernesto Alberto Piñón de La Cruz, otherwise known as 'El Neto' was killed Thursday morning, according to a press release ABC-7 received from our news partners Canal 44.

According to the press release, investigators have been looking for all the escaped convicts from Sunday's prison riot, including 'El Neto'.

The shooting happened happened near the streets of Toltecas and Tzetzales, in the Aztecas neighborhood.

The press release said the shootout began at a home, when gunfire was exchanged. Officials say that the gang leader then fled in a vehicle, until stopping at a gas station. It was at the gas station where 'El Neto' was fatally injured.

The Ministry of National Defense, the State Investigation Agency, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office and the State Public Security Secretariat were all involved.

