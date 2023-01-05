Skip to Content
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection in 2024

Christopher Marquez

By Rebekah Metzler, CNN

Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024, the longtime Michigan Democrat said Thursday.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” she said in a statement.

Stabenow, 72, was first elected to the US Senate in 2000 and is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership as chair of the policy and communications committee.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

