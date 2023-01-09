Mayor Oscar Leeser gives President Biden binder of photos showing migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)– Following President Joe Biden's visit to the Borderland, several people criticize his trip.

Some said he saw a sanitized version of the migrant crisis after the removal of some migrant camps throughout El Paso Streets.

Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to the claims in a statement and said the difference wasn’t the president’s visit but the decrease in numbers of individuals crossing.

He said with crossings going down from 2,500 a day to 500, it leads to less crowded areas and optimizes their cleaning efforts.

Mayor Leeser said he gave the president a binder with photographs of his personal visits to different migrant gathering areas over the last six months at different times of the day and night.

In a statement he said “This included crossing points with thousands, sleeping areas on the street and people sleeping at El Paso International Airport. It was important for me that he see these images, which were not part of his scheduled stops.”

