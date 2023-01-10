Skip to Content
What to expect as the 88th Texas State Legislature begins

Christopher Marquez

EL PASO, Texas -- The 88th Texas State Legislature began at 12 p.m. CST Tuesday and will end May 29. This article details what to look out for.

The Texas Tribune highlighted six aspects to keep an eye out for as the legislative session starts Tuesday: How the legislature will decide to spend the budget surplus, parental rights in education, LGBTQ+ issues and women's health, border security, democratic strategy, and finally, the relationship between Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and the House Speaker.

Kerry Mannix

