HSI highlights troubling trend of child exploitation and trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Homeland Security Investigations says it is seeing a troubling trend of exploitation and trafficking among children.



HSI Special Agent In Charge Francisco Burrola told ABC-7 since covid-19, the number of suspected child trafficking cases has doubled.



He said part of the problem is that children have access to phones and tablets nowadays, where strangers can interact freely with them. Burrola said the victims accept friend requests on social media sites from these predators, who end up grooming them with the aim of getting them to share sexually explicit images.



Burrola said often, the victims end up being threatened to send more images of themselves, or risk being outed on social media. And in some cases, the children are trafficked by these predators.



Burrola told ABC-7 there are some things parents can do; like knowing who their kids' friends are, understanding what sites they're allowed to visit, and reinforcing that it's ok to talk about any issues they may be having on social media.



To report suspected human trafficking, call the HSI hotline at 1-866-347-2423.



You can also reach out to Paseo Del Norte center of Hope, at 915-307-2175.