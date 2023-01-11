Universal Parks and Resorts to bring new theme park to Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Universal Parks and Resorts has announced building a new theme park in Frisco, Texas.

According to a Universal Studios Hollywood Tweet, the new park concept is set in a lush green landscape and features immersive themed lands.

The company says the park will wow even the youngest them park goers.

The park is aimed at families with young children.

