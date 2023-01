SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park fire crews were called out to a fire at 3 a.m. at a mobile home in Sunland Park.

The fire happened at the 100 block of Fielder Court near Ardivino's Desert Crossing.

Sunland Park fire officials say one firefighter was injured while putting out the fire.

Two cats were rescued.

Sunland Park fire officials say they are investigating what led to fire.