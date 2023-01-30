GoFundMe set up for teenager killed in fiery crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family members of the 17-year-old killed in a fiery crash Saturday night have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.

On the GoFundMe page family members said, "My brother was a young man who was full of life and was a happy guy."

The family said they are devastated.

On Saturday night police officials responded to a rollover crash near 11700 Pebble Hills in east El Paso.

Police officials confirmed a 17-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle on fire.

Officials said the 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger fled the scene. Officials said they were picked up by someone else.

Both teens were found in a hotel nearby.

They received severe burns from the crash and were taken to the hospital. They were flown to the Lubbock Burn Center.

Police said the driver was traveling west on Pebble Hills at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle hit a boulder in the center median causing the rollover and then hit a light pole.

The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen days earlier.

The crash is still under investigation.